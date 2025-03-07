Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 11.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 9.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 582,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1,285.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $37.42 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $276,913.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,362.35. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

