Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $166.68 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

