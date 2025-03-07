Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,883 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Warby Parker by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 182,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,050 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 466,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 596,667 shares of company stock worth $14,967,484. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRBY opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.91. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $28.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

