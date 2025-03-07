Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Xometry alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 57.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 7.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Xometry Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $24.71 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,762. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $39,818.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,183.48. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.