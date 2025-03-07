Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,164 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UMH Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 863,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 59,705 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,462,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 145,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

UMH opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 140.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 2,866.67%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

