Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 51 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 225,081 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $42,893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,807 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 133,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 107,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $203.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.22.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

