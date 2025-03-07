Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Get Everus alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Insider Transactions at Everus

In other news, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,562.56. The trade was a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853.

Everus Stock Performance

Shares of ECG stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Everus has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECG

Everus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.