Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $193.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $294.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

