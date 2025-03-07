Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.05.

Western Digital Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $61.16.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

