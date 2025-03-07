Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.