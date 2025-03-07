Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $681,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $207.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $218.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

