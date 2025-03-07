Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $690,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOG

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.