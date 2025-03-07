Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,462,000 after acquiring an additional 288,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ferguson by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,541,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,230,000 after acquiring an additional 161,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 6.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,858,000 after acquiring an additional 133,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 423.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,462,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $166.73 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

