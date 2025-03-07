Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 105,951 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

