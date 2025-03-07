Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLG. Bank of America lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 3.3 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.74, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 3,862.50%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

