Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $357.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.50.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.