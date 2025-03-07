PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 970,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $38,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,272 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $8,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 163,774 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $5,878,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 147.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 97,655 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

PCH stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.14 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

