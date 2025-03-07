Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Polaris by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Polaris by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 14.3% in the third quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

