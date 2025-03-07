Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 450 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SLM were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SLM by 110.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Down 0.9 %

SLM stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.