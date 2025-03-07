Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 4,000 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
