Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 4,000 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.