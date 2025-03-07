Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,068.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

XSD stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $199.09 and a 12-month high of $273.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.26 and its 200 day moving average is $242.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.37.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

