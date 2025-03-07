Private Trust Co. NA Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 153.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,332,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,846,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 35.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,678,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,777,000 after buying an additional 699,012 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,332,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,385,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 15.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,303,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,936,000 after acquiring an additional 309,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $185.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.51.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 52.72%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

