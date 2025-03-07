Private Trust Co. NA Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after acquiring an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $207.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.80 and a 200-day moving average of $176.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

