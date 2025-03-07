Private Trust Co. NA Invests $29,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,525,000 after acquiring an additional 132,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 33.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $157.16 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.81 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

