Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,641,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,665 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,043,000 after purchasing an additional 900,575 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,572,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 671,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,187,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,561,000 after purchasing an additional 601,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE:CM opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

