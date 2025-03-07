Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $33,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

