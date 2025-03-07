Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Shares in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

