Private Trust Co. NA Sells 396 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,532 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after buying an additional 2,279,864 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,467,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,202,000 after buying an additional 1,571,700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,273,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,922,000 after acquiring an additional 892,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,825,000 after acquiring an additional 853,313 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.24 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

