Private Trust Co. NA Sells 612 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 557,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 171,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARB opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

