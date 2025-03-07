Private Trust Co. NA Takes $34,000 Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get RxSight alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 122,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in RxSight by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 419,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after buying an additional 60,789 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in RxSight by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,417,000 after acquiring an additional 62,349 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $108,631.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,913.21. This trade represents a 32.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 1,443 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $44,992.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $44,992.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $25.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RxSight from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on RxSight in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RxSight

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.