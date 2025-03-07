Private Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 208,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 58,415 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 529,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JUCY opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This is an increase from Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

