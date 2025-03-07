Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Sells 598 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.5% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $246.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $688.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.