Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.6 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Campbell Soup Company has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.