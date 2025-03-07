Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Omnicell as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $37.24 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. This trade represents a 17.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

