Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $91,000.

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FYBR shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.04. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

