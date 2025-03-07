Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innospec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 323.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 52,640 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innospec by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 46.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In related news, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,668.30. This trade represents a 25.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Innospec Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $99.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.08. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Articles

