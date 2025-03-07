Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVEC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NVE by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NVE by 2,792.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NVE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $66.52 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $90.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.08.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 58.33% and a return on equity of 23.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

