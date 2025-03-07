Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

