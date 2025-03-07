Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Golar LNG by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds cut Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DNB Markets cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Golar LNG Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of GLNG opened at $33.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.