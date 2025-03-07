Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. This trade represents a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,257. The trade was a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

