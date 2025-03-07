Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 41.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $142.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.81. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

