Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $20.87 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,514 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 98,131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,362,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 59,098 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,052,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.96.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $396.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.06. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $381.00 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

