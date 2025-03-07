PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PVH worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 63.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PVH by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

View Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.