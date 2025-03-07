Q1 Earnings Estimate for Okta Issued By William Blair

Get Okta alerts:

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Okta in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst J. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $111.22 on Thursday. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $116.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.77, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,191. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 979,482 shares of company stock worth $88,072,216. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

