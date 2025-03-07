QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paylocity by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,303,000 after acquiring an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Paylocity by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 89,487 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Paylocity by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 96,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,998,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 13,689 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.29, for a total transaction of $2,782,836.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,780,588.66. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,654 shares of company stock worth $11,067,608. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $190.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average is $188.66.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

