QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,508 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 447.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of DUHP opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.
About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF
The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US High Profitability ETF
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.