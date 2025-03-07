QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,508 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 447.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DUHP opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.