QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 81,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 27,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Northern Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 142,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,562,000 after buying an additional 43,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Northern Trust by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $2,936,191.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. This trade represents a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

