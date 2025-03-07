QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Ternium by 155.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Price Performance

TX opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

Ternium Increases Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ternium from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

