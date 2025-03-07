QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 70,540 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

