QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

NYSE:CNI opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $96.28 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

